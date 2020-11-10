EASTON -- A 23-year-old Easton Township firefighter tragically died Sunday, in the line of duty while responding to a structure fire in Easton, according to a report from the Leavenworth Times and the Easton Fire Department.
Johnny Ivison Jr., a rural Leavenworth County resident, was involved in a fatality vehicle accident. Funeral services are pending, according to an Easton Township Fire Department and Facebook Fundraiser for Scott Bowen, a fundraiser is ongoing for “Johnny Ivison’s funeral and personal expenses” for the family. Ivisions’ survivors include his wife, and two young sons.
Ivison was a 3-year equipment operator for KDOT, and worked part-time for Bowen as a technician at Grease Monkey Auto Service on post at Fort Leavenworth, according to social media posts.
Bowen remembers his employee as a hard worker with a jovial personality.
“Good guy guaranteed to make you laugh,” Bowen posted.
Easton Township Fire Department posted at 2:47 a.m. Nov. 9 that volunteers were paged out for a structure fire in Easton. Mutual Aid was provided by Kickapoo Township, Alexandria Township; Fort Leavenworth, and Leavenworth City Fire Department. It was while Easton volunteer firefighters were present on the scene they received notification that one of their fellow firefighters was killed in the line of duty as the result of a fatality traffic accident while he was responding to the fire incident.
Easton Township Fire Department is a 100 percent volunteered-based responding agency to serve the community and to assist neighbors, as posted on their Facebook page.
The Leavenworth Times reported that Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley indicated the accident occurred about 10:07 p.m. south of Easton along 231st Street at a curve in the road. Ivison was northbound in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Preliminary investigative findings indicate it appeared that the vehicle went off the roadway after Ivison attempted to correct his path, but over-corrected. After the truck came back onto the road it rolled over multiple times, The Times reported based on information provided from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office. Ivison was ejected. The Times indicates authorities are uncertain about the exact cause of the accident. Firefighters from the Alexandria Township Fire Department discovered the crash as they were en route to respond to the Easton fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.