Trinity Lutheran School supporters are hosting a reception for a longtime teacher who retired at the end of this past schoolyear.
Linda Goodpasture taught preschool for 27 years at Trinity. Known for her hugs, Goodpasture mostly taught the 4-year-old pre-school classes throughout her tenure. However, she also taught the 3-year-old pre-school classes for a few years at the school.
Goodpasture is also known for to catch up with her former preschoolers and reminiscing with them. Before Goodpasture’s retirement she had reached the milestone of teaching multiple generations of Trinity families.
The special retirement reception open house in Goodpasture’s honor will commence at 2 p.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 in the Trinity Lutheran School gymnasium. The event was initially scheduled for an earlier date, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the interruption of the schoolyear.
