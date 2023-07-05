In 2012, Ryan Abrahamsen was looking to personalize his work and merge his passion for the outdoors and photography with his career in web development. Abrahamsen launched Terrain360.com, a website that offers 360-degree image maps of hiking trails all over the United States.
Abrahamsen set forth from Richmond, Virginia to map the way to recreate the Lewis and Clark Trail waterways usingaCatacraft, 9.9 HP with 6 cameras to film every foot full 360 degrees of the Ohio River, before continuing to map the Missouri River.
Abrahamsen has two other people to help on the venture; one is a driver for over the land transport and the other is to navigate the boat.
The US Army Corp of Engineers has been instrumental along the way with giving the crew knowledge of the Missouri River. The Missouri River is known to be the most turbulent river in the United States. The Corp helps with knowledge of falls,rapidsand low waters.
The Lewis and Clark trust fund is helping with the financial part of the trip by paying $300-400 dollars a mile.
Once the mapping is complete, there will be an interactive National Park website which will be funded by grants and local funding.
Abrahamsen said his next part of the journey will be to navigate the Snake and Columbia Rivers in the state of Washington. That journey will link up the westportionof Lewis and Clark’s trail.
