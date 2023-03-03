Legislatve Coffee with Eplee Rep. John Eplee MD Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John R. Eplee, MD ABFMStaff member of Amberwell healthState Representative of District 63Rep. John R. Eplee, MD ABFM Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rep. John Eplee, MD is hosting a legislative coffee on Saturday, March 4 at the Atchison Event Center in the Mahogany Room. The coffee will start at 9 a.m. and conclude about 10:30 a.m.Eplee plans to discuss the prominent bills that have been introduced, the legislative trends, prominent bills and legislation that has made its way through the House and the Governor's budget. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section +41 Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms +52 Here's where every state stands on math and reading proficiency amid 20-year lows +2 These trendy diets are the least healthy way to lose weight Latest News College Basketball Scores IA Sioux Falls SD Zone Forecast IA Des Moines IA Zone Forecast KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden's chest was cancerous KS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast BC-Wheat KX Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFire renders rural Lancaster home a total lossLate night explosion and fire destroys home in AtchisonEstes, Angela C. 1982-2023Hundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023Tigers finish top five at StateRavens take NEK crownSchneider, Deborah 1959-2023SHERIFF REPORTRavens win first Sub-State game in five yearsTigers grind out victory over Bulldogs Images Videos CommentedMeranda, Patrick 1964-2023 (1)Hundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023 (1)
