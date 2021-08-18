An 18-year-old wanted man from Leavenworth landed a jail stay in Atchison for alleged possession of dangerous drugs and shoplifting that occurred Tuesday at Walmart.
Atchison police arrested Kaleb S. Marshall after officers responded about 11 p.m. to investigate a theft at the Walmart Store located at 1920 U.S. Highway 73. Police allege Marshall stole $221 worth of merchandise that included clothing and a backpack then left the area in a vehicle, Police Mike Wilson reported. An alert was given out with a description about the suspect vehicle.
Soon after the alert, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the suspect vehicle at 262nd and Ottawa roads, Wilson reported. Police arrested Marshall in connection with the shoplifting incident and during the arresting process subsequently found the methamphetamine on his person, Wilson reported. Police also determined Marshall was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant from Leavenworth County District Court.
The county’s jail log indicates Marshall remained overnight in Atchison County held without bond, and as of the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18 was awaiting transport to Leavenworth County in connection with the warrant.
