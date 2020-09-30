U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen today announced that the USDA is investing $2,659,746 in loans and grants to support rural economic development.
Five Kansas communities received this funding, including the city of Leavenworth.
“This economic development funding is a great asset for rural communities to save and grow jobs,” Hinrichsen said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Kansas in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
This project will provide a $116,946 loan to Next to Nature Farm to construct a new facility and purchase extraction and harvesting equipment in Leavenworth. Next to Nature Farm is a bee farm of 58 hives. They also produce fresh fruit, fruit products and operate two area farmer’s markets. The applicant will provide an additional $29,236 toward the project and the project will create four jobs.
The funding is being provided through USDA Rural Development’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) Program which provides zero-interest loans to local utilities that they, in turn, pass through to local businesses (ultimate recipients) for projects that will create and retain employment in rural areas. The ultimate recipients repay the lending utility directly. The utility then is responsible for repayment to USDA.
The REDLG program also provides grants to local utility organizations that use the funding to establish a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF). Loans are made from the revolving loan funds to projects that will create or retain rural jobs.
