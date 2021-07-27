A 26-year-old Atchison woman was sent to an area medical center in Leavenworth for what Kansas Highway Patrol described as a suspect serious injury as the result of a recent two-vehicle accident in Leavenworth.
Chelsea R. Thummel was the driver of a 2011 Dodge Journey northbound along Fourth Street after she was struck by a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by 77-year-old Michael D. Meyer, of Leavenworth, KHP reported. Meyer was eastbound along Linn Street and failed to yield at the stop sign and crossed over Fourth Street. Thummel’s vehicle struck the Meyer’s vehicle along the passenger side. Meyer’s vehicle then rolled over onto the driver’s side and came back to an upright position upon stopping.
The accident occurred about 4:15 p.m. on July 13 at Fourth and Linn streets, or near milepost U.S. 73 northbound, according to the KHP crash narrative.
A passenger in Thummel’s vehicle, Jadon Orr, 25, Atchison, complained of pain at the accident scene, but was not transported, KHP reported.
Meyer also complained of pain at the accident scene, but was not transported for medical care.
Thummel and Meyer were wearing their seat belts at the time of the impact, but Orr was not according to the KHP Crash Log report. Meyer’s vehicle was disabled and removed from the crash site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.