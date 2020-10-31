A Leavenworth County deputy was killed Friday afternoon in a collision with a school bus.
According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, KHP troopers were notified of a fatality collision involving two vehicles at 211th Street and McIntyre Road in Leavenworth County. The collision involved a Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle and a school bus.
The driver of the school bus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, identified as Deputy Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz, was pronounced deceased on scene.
A juvenile passenger on the school bus sustained minor injuries and was released to the parents on scene. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) responded to complete a forensic map of the collision scene.
Further information will be available from the KHP Crash Logs after the on-scene investigation has been completed.
