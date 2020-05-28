Leavenworth County authorities responded to a call of an active shooter on Centennial Bridge Wednesday morning.
According to the Leavenworth Times, Police Chief Pat Kitchens stated during an afternoon news conference that day that multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the bridge for what initially was thought to be a case of road rage. When authorities arrived to the bridge, they found a heavily armed shooter, who had potentially been shooting randomly.
The incident came to an end when an active member of the military spotted the shooter and used his vehicle to run him down.
Chief Kitchens said the soldier was an active soldier from Fort Leavenworth, who had seen the situation while waiting in traffic. He intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing the person to become critically injured and credited the soldier with saving lives.
Another soldier from Fort Leavenworth was struck by gunfire. He along with the shooter were transported to a Kansas City hospital for treatment and s of Wednesday afternoon were in serious, but stable condition.
Centennial Bridge connects Leavenworth County to Platte County, Mo., and was blocked off for investigation.
