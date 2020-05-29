A 37-year-old Houston Lake, Missouri man is facing nine counts filed Friday in Leavenworth County District Court in connection with a late morning shooting spree one day prior on the Centennial Bridge.
Jason R. Westrem faces attempted first-degree murder, two counts aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and four count of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, all felony offenses, The Leavenworth Times reports. One of the discharging of a firearm counts is considered a more serious level of the offense because it alleges an occupant in the vehicle suffered serious harm as a result of a gunshot.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said during a press conference on Friday that the investigation is ongoing an charges are subject to change more facts become known.
Westrem is currently hospitalized, and Thompson indicated his first appearance in court is contingent on his release.
The complaint against Westrem alleges he randomly fired an AR-15 rifle at vehicles on the bridge that left one man wounded.
Master Sgt. David Royer, stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, was stopped in traffic behind Westrem. Royer drove his pickup into Westrem in effort to stop the assault, according to The Times report. Westrem was seriously injured as a result of Royer’s action. An unidentified driver of a vehicle suffered serious. Both the suspect and the victim were transported to a hospital.
