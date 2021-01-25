Congressman Jake LaTurner will be hosting mobile office hours at the Atchison Public Library from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Congressman Jake LaTurner is launching mobile office hours across the district to promote the constituent services his office provides. District Staff will be on-site to help constituents with issues concerning federal agencies such as the IRS, Social Security Administration, and VA. Residents of the Second Congressional District of Kansas can come see us for assistance in dealing with federal agencies.
If you can't get an answer from a Federal agency in a timely fashion, or you feel you have been treated unfairly, our office may be able to help resolve a problem or get you the information you need. while we cannot guarantee a favorable outcome, we will do our best to help you receive a fair and timely response to your problem.
Mobile office hours are a great way for constituents to interact with and get help from the congressman and his staff, without having to travel all the way to our district offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.