An occupant is displaced after the home they resided in exploded after 11 p.m. Thursday at 312 South 21 Street in Atchison.
Atchison Fire Chief Pat Weishaar said Friday morning there have been no findings yet from the State Fire Mashal's Office and AFD investigators on the scene. Demolition was ongoing amid the structural and household debris.
Weishaar said firefighters were dispatched to the scene after multiple reports about a house that exploded. The investigation to determine the cause continued Friday morning.
By the time the firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames from the single-story home at that address.
The initial crew of firefighters reported hearing explosions from the rear part of the house near a walk-out basement, Weishaar said. Early reports indicated there were propane cylinders in the basement.
Weishaar said it is known the propane tanks were the source of the explosions, but that might not be the cause of the fire.
"The house sustained heavy damage beyond repair and will most likely require emergency demolition as soon as possible," Weishaar said. Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the night to fight flare-ups.
The occupant refused a medical evaluation at the scene by Atchison County EMS, and Salvation Army provided temporary lodging and transportation to a local hotel.
Atchison Police Department authorities responded and assisted Atchison city street crews to provide barricades for traffic control. The utility companies responded to disconnect power and gas supplies to the structure.
