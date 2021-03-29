Miozoty Cruz came to Atchison from Florida to start a new life within the past year, and in the aftermath of a weekend fire she, her children and neighbors have lost everything.
Cruz, her two sons and pet hamsters were the occupants of a residence they rented located at 1124 Laramie Street that and all contents were destroyed by a fire.
It was before 3 a.m. Sunday, March 28 when police officers came to the door and told her the house was on fire. “They said I needed to get out the house now,” Cruz said. She informed the officers about her sons asleep upstairs and the family’s hamsters.
Meanwhile the neighboring home to the east at 1122 Laramie Street was overtaken by the fire after the human occupants escaped without injury, but the pet cats were unaccounted for as of Monday morning.
When Cruz and police officers entered first bedroom flames were visible, and burning through the floor in the other bedroom. Despite the collapse of a bedroom ceiling, all occupants and pets in the Cruz household were rescued and escaped the residence without injury within a matter of minutes, Cruz said. Interim Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar and Police Chief Mike Wilson agreed on Monday that the cause of the early Sunday morning fire that rendered two families homeless had yet to be determined, as both departments have been working with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office during investigation of the scene.
Weishaar reported AFD crews were paged out 1124 Laramie Street for a fire investigation about a possible fire underneath a porch. While AFD crews were en route to the scene police units had already arrived; reported a fire also involved the adjacent house; woke and safely rescued the 1124 Laramie Street occupants that allowed fire crews to attack both the heavily involved structure fires.
Wilson confirmed the APD patrol officers located and evacuated the occupants from one of the burning structures.
Weishaar said authorities from the Fire Marshal’s Office and an accelerant dog arrived at the scene within hours after the incident.
All residents of both houses have been displaced by the fires, and the Salvation Armey of Atchison County Kansas provided shelter for the families, Weishaar said. AFD crews remained on the scene until about 4 p.m. Sunday as they battled hot spots and any fire extension.
Weishaar described the weather conditions as breezy throughout the time frame of hours when the fires occurred.
