LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster is planning to observe the Independence Day holiday and “Celebrate our summer of Freedom” on Sunday, July 4th in Lancaster.
The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with beef burgers, cheese potatoes, brownies and a drink for a free will donation until 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from the donations will go towards the purchase of Christmas decorations for the City of Lancaster.
All entries are welcome for the Fourth of July Parade. The parade line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building, for judging and awarding of trophies and ribbons. The parade starts at 6 p.m.
Serving of free ice cream will be after the parade at the city building. Lancaster Oil Co., Burke Farms and Oswald Dairy Farm are providing the ice cream.
A free fireworks display will wind down the event at Fuhrman Park, and there will be concessions available on the park grounds sponsored by the Lancaster Lions Club members.
