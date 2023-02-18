Ask Lancaster native Leah Scholz about her job all the way up there in Caldwell, Idaho and she just might tell you it's a bunch of bull.

The 27-year-old Scholz knows exactly what she's talking about because she manages 1,800 bulls in the pen at a time at Snake River Farms where the family operation lays claim to pioneering the American Wagyu Beef. Snake River Farm is where the owner imported Waygu bull from Japan to sire his herd in the United States.

