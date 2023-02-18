Ask Lancaster native Leah Scholz about her job all the way up there in Caldwell, Idaho and she just might tell you it's a bunch of bull.
The 27-year-old Scholz knows exactly what she's talking about because she manages 1,800 bulls in the pen at a time at Snake River Farms where the family operation lays claim to pioneering the American Wagyu Beef. Snake River Farm is where the owner imported Waygu bull from Japan to sire his herd in the United States.
Scholz said she had never heard of Waygu beef before she went to work at Snake River. She's since learned the Way means Japanese and gu means cow. The Waygu means Japanese cow, native to Japan. The Wagyu animals sort of resemble a cross of buffalo and beef with large horns. The breed is known for its intense marbling that has more of a buttery texture and taste in comparison to other breeds. The Waygu Kobe beef is the breed of cows that traditionally were massaged and fed beer in Japan, but that is a dying tradition, Scholz said.
"The Waygu meat is very rich and tender that you can cut with a fork if it is cooked right," she said.
USDA Quality Grade for common beef stamps are Prime, the highest grade, Choice and Select - lowest grade, Scholz said. Waygu is graded and USDA stamped in a class of its own - Gold is the top, considered to be a step above Prime; Silver is of a lesser grade; and the lowest is Black.
The Waygu meat is more expensive in comparison to the traditional beef, Scholz explained a common breed is fed about 280 days in the feed lot before it is ready for processing. In comparison Waygu is fed out for about 530 days before processing and the feeding costs account for a significant differential in the cost at restaurants and grocery stores. Scholz said another difference is that at birth common breeds calves weigh about 70 pounds. The Waygu calves each weigh about 50 pounds, which offers less complications for cows and calves at birthing time. The Waygu adapt well to hot and cold weather climates.
Scholz's responsibilities as a bull yard manager include oversight of the Waygu's diet that includes beet pulp - freshly processed from the beets grown and plucked from fields in Idaho, field corn, a liquid supplement for minerals and alfalfa hay for high protein. The average weight of each bull is about 2,500 pounds.
As a bull developer, Scholz oversees the structure of the bulls and testing for illnesses, sexually transmitted diseases and collects for artificial inseminations. Scholz examines the sperm counts.
"The semen quality is far more superior and more viable," Scholz said of the Waygu in comparison to common breed of bulls.
The bulls in the program are leased out for about 18 months, Scholz said. The average service is about 25 to 30 breeding cows per each bull.
Scholz monitors the leased bulls after they return from their service. Then determines why the bulls behave particular way, like if they are injured, diseased, or emotionally distressed.
Throughout the years, Scholz and beef seemingly have been a natural fit from 4-H and FFA, then Agri-beef studies and genetics emphasis throughout her college years at Allen County Junior College, and later Kansas State University where she obtained her degree in Animal Science Production Management. Scholz was a K-State Meat Judging Team members the year it garnered the National Championship and the National Reserve Champion KSU Livestock Judging Team.
Scholz was chosen as one of Wrangler-sponsored The Cowgirl 30 Under 30 Class of 2023, a collective group of women who have an influence in the western world. She is scheduled to travel the weekend of March 11-12 for the finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
For more information about Snake River Farms and the American Waygu beef go to agribeef.com.
