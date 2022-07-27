Jury trial proceedings began Tuesday in Atchison County District Court for a 59-year-old Lancaster man facing allegations concerning unlawful sexual activities involving a young girl.

Michael W. Pease is facing two counts aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years of age. The crimes are categorized as off-grid felony offenses that carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment if convicted.

