Jury trial proceedings began Tuesday in Atchison County District Court for a 59-year-old Lancaster man facing allegations concerning unlawful sexual activities involving a young girl.
Michael W. Pease is facing two counts aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years of age. The crimes are categorized as off-grid felony offenses that carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment if convicted.
Pease was arrested by Atchison County Sheriff's Office authorities during July of 2021 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation that launched in mid-June of 2021 that centered on allegations about lewd fondling and touching of a child.
Pease has remained in Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond since his arrest.
Jury selection started Tuesday morning and continued for a few hours in the afternoon. Jurors were selected and as opening statements and some testimony was heard before Court recessed for the day, scheduled to resume Wednesday.
