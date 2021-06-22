Longtime business man, community volunteer and Lancaster Mayor Tim Callahan died unexpectedly Saturday, June 19 at his home.
Throughout his adult life, outside of his family, business operation and civic leadership in Lancaster, Callahan dedicated a good deal of his life to community service.
Timothy John "Tim" Callahan, 65, was a mechanic by trade and for about the past 43 years had owned and operated the Lancaster Oil, LLC, which was not only a shop but sort of a town hangout for some.
Ryan Chalfant one of the Lancaster Oil regulars paid his respects to Callahan via Facebook posting, and shares a memory as well.
“I was lucky enough to know Tim all of of my 32 years,” Chalfant posted, “but I wish it could have been a lot longer. Sometimes I would make and excuse that I needed something from the station just so I could go chit chat with him for a while.”
Chalfant continued “now I wish I would of (have) made more time to sit and talk longer.”
Chalfant posted a video and recalled the midnight the morning of his wedding when Callahan stayed at his shop all evening to put a really loud exhaust on it because he knew how much it meant to Chalfant to be able to drive away from the church with it installed.
Lancaster City Clerk Barb Piper and Vice-mayor Ron Myer agreed it was soon after Callahan graduated for high school when he was elected to serve on the Lancaster City Council.
Piper said she has served as the clerk for 21 years and Callahan was mayor all of those years but four because his defeated for that particular term to the office.
“Tim knew all about Lancaster,” Piper said. “He knew all the ordinances, the resolutions and the rules. He really cared about the town.”
Callahan was especially fond of the Fourth of July and St. Patrick’s Day when he would get all dressed up for the occasion, Piper and Myer agreed.
Myer said he start has served on the city council for numerous terms along with Callahan. During those terms the Lancaster City Council completed installation of the new water project, and the second phase of the city sewer system.
In addition to the years served together on the City Council, the mayor and vice-mayor have served about the same amount of years together as volunteer firefighters for the Lancaster-Huron District No. 5, Myer said. Myer joined the department 1976 a short time after Callahan did.
“We both have been on for a long time,” Myer said.
Callahan served as a registered emergency medical technician with Atchison County Rescue and as a storm spotter for more than 41 years, according to Atchison County Emergency Management files.
Prior to 2013, Rescue ran the ambulances in the western half of the county, said Director Wesley Lantern, of Atchison County Emergency Management. Callahan was an asset to the community and will be greatly missed, Lantern added.
Callahan was also a lifetime member of the Jaycee’s and a Lancaster Lions Club, according to his published obituary.
A visitation for Callahan is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25 at St. Louis Church at Good Intent. Funeral services are scheduled 39 years from the day Callahan married his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Vittitoe, the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Church, burial follows at Lancaster Cemetery located in the city of Lancaster.
“RIP Tim Callahan,” Chalfant posted. “There will never be a St. Patty’s Day, 4th of July, or any day for that matter, the same without you. Our community lost a great man.”
In addition to Sandy, Callahan’s children Karl Callahan, Tony Whitlock and Heather Callahan, 10 grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters also survive him.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home directors are handling the arrangements. Condolences and remembrances can be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. Memorials are suggested to St. Louis Church or Atchison County Emergency Medical Services in care of the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.