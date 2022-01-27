The LakeFest 2022 lineup has changed due to scheduling conflicts with Gabby Barrett, she will not be performing at the event. We are very excited to announce that we have confirmed The Band Perry to headline this year’s concert!
Grammy® Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry are an unstoppable presence in modern music. Now, after selling two and a half million albums, thirteen million singles, and racking up over 2 billion combined streams on their songs, the story of Kimberly, Reid, and Neil is writing its next chapter with the release of their much anticipated third country album later this year.
Since releasing their groundbreaking crossover #1 single “If I Die Young” in 2010 (with it’s current septuple-platinum status and over 200 million video views) The Band Perry have forged a unique identity and built an international fanbase leading to sold-out world tours, five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart, a No. 1 single on the Hot AC charts, six songs reaching gold or platinum status, and in 2015, bringing home their first Grammy® Award.
They’ve performed on TV’s biggest stages, from late night’s most influential (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show with David Letterman) to daytime’s most popular (Ellen, Good Morning America, The Today Show), and their track “Live Forever” was the official theme song for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
Known for their boundary-pushing live performances, the band’s combination of music, fashion, and visual art has become a hallmark of their dialogue with their fans and with culture. Their creative efforts boast collaborations with artistic luminaries such as Steven Klein, Nicola Formichetti, and Neil Krug. Even with the extraordinary musical and visual concepts they’ve introduced in their career thus far, the next era promises to see the band expanding these boundaries yet again.
“We are super excited about the lineup for LakeFest 2022!” Jacque Pregont, Amelia Earhart Festival Coordinator stated. Having to make a change is always difficult, but we are thrilled to be able to secure The Band Perry! They are terrific entertainers and they are chart toppers so we know it will be an amazing show!
Tickets can be purchased online at https://visitatchison.com/event/lakefest-2022. Children 10 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.
LakeFest 2022 is the prelude to a full day of festivities in Atchison on Saturday July 16. A complete festival schedule will be available as details are finalized at www.visitatchison.com. The LakeFest concert is a highlight of the 25th Annual Amelia Earhart Festival, which will be held in the hometown of the world-famous aviatrix on July 15 and 16.
The annual concert is held in the park surrounding Warnock Lake, 17862 274th Road, which is three miles southwest of Atchison. Gates and concessions will open at 4 pm. We will open the concert with the National Anthem at 7 pm. Erik Dylan will take the stage immediately following. Michael Ray will perform approximately 8:15pm, with The Band Perry’s appearance at approximately 9:45pm.
Food vendors and concessions are available on the grounds. NO COOLERS ALLOWED! ( NO BEVERAGES CAN BE CARRIED IN!) The Salvation Army will provide cups of free water.
Also appearing at LakeFest 2022 Michael Ray highlights his newest music, along with his three number one hits as our middle artist at LakeFest 2022! And we love having Erik Dylan come back home to open for us again. He is such a great talent and everyone in this area should be proud to know he’s from Atchison County and leaving his mark in country music with some great songs! It’s going to be another great night at Warnock Lake!” Pergont said.
For Michael Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parents’ divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him. In four short years, Ray has built an impressive foundation. Three No. 1 songs – RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” along with, “Kiss You in the Morning,” and “One That Got Away” – plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to four Gold-certified singles. Now, two hit albums into that all-too-rare blend of critically acclaimed and commercially successful career, Ray has released “Whiskey and Rain,” the first single off 7-song collection Higher Education, produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Ross Copperman. Proof that heartbroken wallowing can feel good if it swings, “Whiskey And Rain” has garnered over 66 million streams as it reaches the Top 10 at Country Radio, cementing Ray as the ideal bridge between vintage country cool and modern country’s best sounds.
Singer/Songwriter & Atchison County native Erik Dylan will be appearing this year at Lakefest. A frequent collaborator to Luke Combs and Riley Green, Dylan contributed to Combs’ record-breaking album What You See Is What You Get and co-wrote Green’s No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl.” The Kansas native also has songs recorded by Parker McCollum, Brantley Gilbert, Elvie Shane, Ashland Craft, Kip Moore, Trisha Yearwood, Ray Fulcher, Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Brent Cobb, and more. As an artist Dylan has enjoyed success as well. His “JJ’s Market” was named one of American Songwriter’s Top 20 Songs of 2020, and his full-length projects include his 2016 debut album Heart of a Flatland Boy and the follow-up Baseball on the Moon (2018), which features duets with Steve Earle and Combs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.