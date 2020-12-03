TOPEKA – Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman today announced his intention to run for re-election as party chair for the 2022 election cycle.
Kuckelman will lead a slate that includes Sue Schlapp of the Fourth District as Vice Chair, Emily Wellman of the First District as Secretary, and Cheryl Reynolds of the Second District as Treasurer. The slate is endorsed by several current and former elected Republicans and the two most recent Kansas GOP Chairs. The Kuckelman slate has the support of the following: U.S. Senator Pat Roberts;U.S. Senator-elect Roger Marshall, M.D.; Attorney General Derek Schmidt; Secretary of State Scott Schwab; Former Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D.; Former U.S. Congressman Kevin Yoder; Kansas Senator Ty Masterson; Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman; Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins; Kansas GOP Committeewoman Kim Borchers; Kansas GOP Committeeman Mark Kahrs; Former Kansas GOP Chair Kelly Arnold; Former Kansas GOP Chair Amanda Adkins; and Former Kansas GOP Committeewoman Helen Van Etten.
Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman said "leading the Kansas Republican Party the last two years and celebrating all of our great success on Nov.3 has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I would be grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in this role for the 2022 election cycle.
"I'm humbled by the overwhelming support our slate has received from elected officials and party leaders across the state and I look forward to earning the vote of every single delegate at our convention in April."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.