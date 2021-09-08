TOPEKA — Parents, educators and community members can stay connected to the latest pre-K-12 education news through “Insight Podcast,” hosted by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson.
This new podcast enables Kansans to access education news when it’s convenient for them – whether commuting to and from work, relaxing at home or exercising. It’s an easy way for parents to stay on top of the latest education news in Kansas.
These 20- to 30-minute monthly podcasts offer highlights from Kansas State Board of Education meetings and focus on a monthly topic of interest.
September’s podcast, “Welcome Back to School,” features Cheryl Johnson, director of Kansas State Department of Education’s (KSDE) Child Nutrition and Wellness, discussing the free school breakfast and lunch program being offered this school year. Keith Dreiling, KSDE’s director of School Bus Safety, shares about the “Stop on Red, Kids Ahead” school bus safety campaign, and a group of educators answer the question, “What did you learn from educating during the pandemic, and how will that help you this year in the classroom?”
The is the second edition of “Insight Podcast.” The first podcast focused on the Kansans Can Success Tour, the vision for education in Kansas (Kansas leads the world in the success of each student) and State Board of Education highlights.
Everyone is encouraged to tune in to these new podcasts to hear directly from Commissioner Watson.
Access “Insight Podcast” by visiting https://anchor.fm/ksdeinsight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.