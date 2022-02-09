LINCOLN, NEBRASKA -- Lauren Elizabeth Kocour of Atchison has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Kocour, a senior majoring in biological sciences, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences.
More than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the fall semester.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
