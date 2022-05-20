LINCOLN, NEBRASKA -- Lauren Elizabeth Kocour, Atchison, was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.
Kocour earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts and Sciences.
The graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Jay Keasling, Philomathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Husker alumnus, delivered the undergraduate commencement address May 14 at Memorial Stadium. He also received an honorary Doctor of Science during the undergraduate ceremony. Terry L. Fairfield, former president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, received the Nebraska Builder Award for exceptional service to the state and university during the ceremony.
Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony May 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sara Howard, policy adviser for First Five Nebraska and former state senator, spoke to the law graduates May 14 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
In addition, graduates from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to attend their ceremonies were celebrated. More than 20 returned to be recognized.
