A 36-year-old Atchison woman is out of jail on Friday following her mid-week arrest and a felony complaint filed for alleged cuts inflicted on another person.
Tabitha M. Hundley, aka Cash, is facing one felony count aggravated battery for recklessly causing bodily with a deadly weapon. Hundley was released from jail on a $10,000 bond, and has a 9 a.m. appointment on Friday, Oct. 15 in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison police arrested Hundley after officers responded to the call that centered on a disturbance that occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 11th Street, said Chief Mike Wilson, Atchison Police Department.
Police allege during the disturbance a 32-year-old male suffered some minor injuries he suffered that were inflicted from a knife the suspect had. Police also determined that Hundley and the victim at one time were involved in a relationship in the past.
