The 103rd Halloween Parade drew a diverse crowd of spectators along Commercial Street in Atchison.
It was a "Hocus Pocus" themed event sponsored by the Atchison Kiwanis Club.
A $10 entry fee was collected from each of the parade entries. Proceeds from the parade entries will benefit the Atchison Elementary School Backpack Buddies Program.
Grand Marshal Louise Regenstein, a community booster, reigned over the event.
The winning float designs were: First place-- Bank of Atchison: Second place --Sensational Creations; and Third place -- Revive Hair Salon. All are Atchison businesses.
Other float entries included local youth and adult organizations, businesses and family groups.
Marching bands and musical groups included: The USD Phoenix Music Department -- Atchison High School Marching Band, AHS School of Rock. Atchison Elementary Phoenix Music, Atchison County Community High School Marching Band based in Effingham, the DeKalb High School Marching Band from Missouri, and The Top Dog Drill Team, Something Positive.
The parade followed the route eastbound from the 1000 block of Commercial Street to Fifth Street where the course turned northbound to Kansas Avenue then eastbound to the Atchison Public Library where parade disbanded in the vicinity of Kansas Avenue and Fourth Street.
