A longtime downtown Atchison tradition and frolic will resume when the 102nd annual Kiwanis Halloween Parade rolls along Commercial Street to bring some frights along its way.
The “Nightmare on Commercial Street”-themed parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade route starts at 10th and Commercial streets, and will continue its course eastbound to Fifth Street where it will turn northbound to Kansas Avenue, then turn eastbound to Fourth Street.
“We are really excited to bring back the Kiwanis Halloween Parade after a year off for COVID, said Lindsey Hansen of the Kiwanis parade committee.
Grand Marshal Carrie Sowers will reign over the Halloween parade event. Program Director Sowers, of Atchison Child Care Association, also serves as president of the USD 409 Board of Education. The Kiwanis members are honored and proud that Sowers is will serve as grand marshal for the event, Hansen said.
“She embodies the Kiwanis Mission, which is to improve the world one child and one family at a time,” Hansen said of Sowers.
Hansen estimated more than 20 groups and bands have indicated their presence in the parade.
There are no registration fees for parade entries, but the Kiwanis members are accepting donations to support the club’s youth and children’s projects.
Hansen reminds all drivers to be mindful and to be careful of young spectators along the route. She also reminds the children to be careful about running out to get candy passed out from the parade entries.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to for families to come out, support the Kiwanis and enjoy a fun day,” Hansen said.
To register for the parade or if interested in Kiwanis projects email Lindsey Hansen at LINDSEY79MARIE@GMAIL.COM.
