Atchison Fire Department crews were dispatched after 2:15 p.m. Saturday to the report from a passerby about smoke seen coming from the eaves of a house located at 1431 Santa Fe Street.
AFD Chief Patrick Weishaar reported after the crews arrived they found smoke coming from a two-story home at that address. Because it was unclear if anyone was inside the house, firefighters conducted a rapid search of the smoke-filled residence. Firefighters found a heavy fire on the first story toward the rear of the house located in the kitchen. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and rescued multiple pets.
Atchison police officers also responded to the scene and along with Atchison County Communications Center dispatchers quickly managed to identify homeowners and make contact with them. Police officers and dispatchers confirmed all residents and pets were accounted for included the rescued pets.
The home suffered slight damage to the kitchen but it is repairable, Weishaar said. AFD investigators remained on the scene to dertermine the cause. The Atchison Salvation Army assisted the family.
The Atchison County EMS ambulance crews also responded for standby for assistance. The EMS crews assisted in the care of the rescued pets and provided oxygen to treat smoke inhalation, Weishaar said both AFD and EMS carry oxygen kits for small pets.
Weishaar said he is extremely proud AFD responders who quickly acted in the search efforts to rescue the pets and extinguish the fire in a short period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.