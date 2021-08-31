An early morning fire prompted an unexpected interruption of a longtime family-run restaurant business for Tuesday in downtown Atchison.
Paolucci’s Restaurant Deli and Lounge will remain closed for the entire day, Eddie Begley said due the aftermath of the fire. Begley said the expectations are that the business will reopen for business as usual on Wednesday, Sept. 1 near its location in the Third and Main streets vicinity.
Begley said there was a fire near a cooler located in the kitchen area toward the back part of the building. Although the fire was contained and quickly extinguished the restaurant was filled with smoke.
Within the few hours following the ordeal the smoke and any burnt odors had mostly subsided inside the business.
The decision was made to remain closed all day and night hours Tuesday, Aug. 31 in effort determine the cause, re-organize and cleanup the fire damage.
Fire Chief Pat Weishaar reported it was about 7:15 a. m. on Tuesday, Atchison Fire Department crews were paged to a report of a fire in the kitchen at Paolucci’s Restaurant & Deli 115 S 3rd Street.
Upon arrival, AFD crews found a small fire in a storage area behind the kitchen. Employees who were working in the kitchen were able to extinguish most of the fire using fire extinguishers on site. AFD crews were able to extinguish the remaining fire and remove the smoldering items. Weishaar described the area as an unused storage area with no electrical or other utility services nearby.
"At this time, there is no indication on how it might have started," Weishaar said. He indicated there was no lightning reported or anything unusual that might be a logical determination as to the origin of the fire.
One employee of the restaurant was treated for possible smoke inhalation by Atchison County EMS and was released from their care shortly after, Weishaar said via email to the Atchison Globe.
“There doesn’t appear to be any structural damage from the fire, but smoke did fill the building, which our AFD crews were able to ventilate, but the smoke odor remained prevalent throughout the kitchen and dining area,” Weishaar said.
AFD investigators are investigation the cause of the fire, Weishaar reported.
