Free summer meals for kids ages 1-18 are back at every day during the work week at Atchison Middle School.
Breakfast will be available from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Friday, July 29. Youngsters must come into the AMS cafeteria for their meals during the summer. There will be no lunches available Monday, July 4.
