A 19-year-old Ottawa woman and two underage Atchison males were arrested near Lowemont in connection with an early afternoon residential burglary and theft of firearms in rural Atchison County.
Jetaya R. Lucero and the two juvenile males arrested for burglary, theft and criminal damage. Lucero was taken to Atchison County Jail, and the juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention facility, according to the Sheriff's report.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported in a press release the burglary occurred about 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Rawlins Road near 274th Road at the Zachery R. Harding residence.
From the images recorded via security camera footage, responding deputies ascertained a silver SUV had traveled along the road in the vicinity about the time of the burglary.
Laurie said the deputies managed to provide the information to dispatch in effort to broadcast an attempt to locate.
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper located the suspect vehicle along U.S. Highway 73 south of the Atchison and Leavenworth county line. The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle along Millwood Road near Lowemont in Leavenworth County.
Atchison County deputies responded to KHP's location where the firearms were located in the vehicle and the trio of occupants were arrested, Laurie reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.