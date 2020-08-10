The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies during Aug. 20 to Labor Day, Sept. 7 to help keep Kansas roads safe and decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.
The Patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. For this enforcement, Kansas Department of Transportation has provided funding for our troopers to work overtime so we can have more law enforcement officers patrolling the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.
“As the summer travel season comes to a close, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be out working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely. As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and to have a sober driver drive if you’ve been drinking,” said Captain Andy Dean. “If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”
If you’re traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips:
Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.
Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.
Check road conditions at www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.
Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.
Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.
Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.
Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medications for driving warnings.
Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.
Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors.
The Patrol wishes safe travels to all of those traveling the state’s roadways. If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP), or for those traveling on the Kansas Turnpike, call *582 (*KTA).
