A 28-year-old Atchison man was ordered to serve more than five years in a state prison that arose from his intent to distribute a significant quantity of marijuana and hiding drugs from a KHP trooper during an autumn traffic stop.
Bill Manley was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Atchison County District Court to 64 months with Kansas Department of Corrections for the crimes of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and interference with law enforcement. Manley pleaded guilty and was convicted of the charges on Dec. 14, 2020.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker explained via press release to the Globe that the case arose from a Kansas Highway Patrol traffic stop after a trooper observed a violation on Oct. 6, 2020. Manley pulled over in the Dairy Queen parking lot in Atchison. As the trooper approached the stopped vehicle he smelled an odor of raw marijuana as it emitted from the vehicle, Becker said of the factual basis of the case. The trooper ordered the Manley to exit the vehicle. The defendant complied and as he did so he reached for an item in his front right pocket and then set it behind a wall. The trooper moved closer in effort to obtain a better look and determined to item was a small baggy that contained some light colored pills. The trooper commanded Manley to put his hands behind his back. Instead, Manley grabbed the bag of pills and threw it onto a steep hill along a rock covered area. Manley then attempted to throw the bag again, but was taken to the ground by the trooper and arrested. The trooper then searched Manley’s vehicle and recovered 22 ounces of marijuana, scales and packaging materials. The bag of pills was also recovered and it was determined the bag contained 81 oxycodone pills.
KHP investigated the case, Becker said in the release.
