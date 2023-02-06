TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Kelly J. Fuemmeler of Troy, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 22nd Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Laura E. Johnson-McNish.

“Kelly has already proven herself a capable attorney and municipal court judge in the 22nd District,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am confident that she is a great fit for this magistrate position.”

