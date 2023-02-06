TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Kelly J. Fuemmeler of Troy, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 22nd Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Laura E. Johnson-McNish.
“Kelly has already proven herself a capable attorney and municipal court judge in the 22nd District,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am confident that she is a great fit for this magistrate position.”
Fuemmeler currently serves as a Municipal Judge for the City of Highland, Co-City Attorney for the City of Wathena, and Assistant City Attorney for the City of Troy. Fuemmeler is active in the local legal community as a member of the 22nd Judicial District Corrections Advisory Board.
Fuemmeler previously served as assistant prosecutor in the Atchison County Attorney's Office.
“I am honored to accept the appointment as magistrate judge for the 22nd Judicial District in Doniphan County,” Fuemmeler said. “I was raised in Doniphan County and have enjoyed serving this community as a practicing attorney for almost 19 years. I am excited to continue my service to the residents of Doniphan County as a member of the judiciary.”
District Court Judges in the 22nd Judicial District are elected and serve four-year terms. When a judge retires in the middle of a term, the governor appoints a new judge to finish out the term.
