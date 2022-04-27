Although friends are mourning the loss of a community leader, role model, business woman and avid “Wizard of Oz” fan, sentimental thoughts of their friend and her vibrancy remain steadfast.
Kelly Ann (Hegarty) Franklin crossed the yellow brick road into eternal life April 20 following her battle with cancer. Franklin’s funeral was Monday, April 25. Franklin, 59, was active co-owner and operator of the Hardware Store along with her family members as well as involved with various organizations in the area.
Sue Fuller's friendship with Kelly Franklin evolved throughout the years through their children’s activities of Girl Scouts and 4-H. Fuller and Franklin were both active members of the Xi-Delta-Zigma Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a social sorority. The two women closely bonded and although their children had grown their friendship continued and their walks along Commercial Street was their daily ritual all but very few days due inclement weather, or Kelly’s illness.
A few days after Kelly Franklin’s death a storm passed through early evening hours Saturday, April 23 in Atchison County. In the storm’s aftermath, a large vibrant rainbow stretched across the sky. Fuller said as soon as she saw it she thought of her departed friend.
“That was her sign to let us know she is all right,” Fuller said.
Kelly Franklin was known to decorate her home, the Hardware Store and on some occasions costume herself as Dorothy, and other "Wizard of Oz"-themed characters.
“It was all over her house,” Fuller said, and added sometimes she would travel with Franklin to performances of “Wicked” and other Oz related events.
Shelly Nelson worked closely with Kelly Franklin planning and facilitating Girl Scout related events, programs and the special trips.
“Kelly was awesome,” Nelson said. “Kelly was a lot of fun and really cared about the girls.”
Nelson and Fuller agreed they would help Kelly Franklin and her husband, Derek Franklin at the flea markets with their pancake fundraisers for Girl Scouts or for the benefit of other organizations.
Kelly Franklin was always a role model for the Girl Scouts and 4-Hers, Fuller said. As a leader she would offer the girls pointers and advice that would guide them in life.
Fuller described Kelly Franklin as kind, caring and a giving person of strong faith whose passing leaves a definite void in the community.
“She was always willing to give her time,” Fuller said of Kelly Franklin’s leadership skills. “She was there for everyone and for community never asking for anything in return. “
Fuller continued, “she had great ideas and was very creative, a special friend, a rock and a real leader. She was always there for young women.”
Together Kelly Franklin and Derek Franklin gave more to the community than people know, Fuller said. For numerous years they volunteered and organized community Thanksgiving dinners.
“She was side by side in the business and behind the scenes,” Fuller said of the Franklins’ endeavors.
Memorials contributions in Kelly Franklin’s name are suggested to benefit St. Benedict’s School Endowment, Theatre Atchison, or the Girl Scout Service Unit (GSSU) 801 Campership Fund and can be sent in care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Kelly Franklin is buried at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In addition to Derek Franklin Kelly Franklin is survived by her children Monica Franklin, Brent Franklin, and Grant Franklin; two daughters-in-law; three grandchildren; one brother and four sisters.
