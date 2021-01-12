The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a field survey, Monday, Jan. 18, for a proposed bridge replacement near K-116 Highway in Atchison County.
The proposed bridge replacement is located three miles northeast of K-116 over Stranger Creek and about six miles northeast of K-116 over 262nd Road.
The survey is to gather information necessary for the detailed design of the proposed improvement and is estimated to be complete by Friday, March 12, KDOT announced in a recent press release.
Jed Baughman, P.S., Field Survey Project Manager, RIC, will be in charge of this survey for KDOT.
A member of the survey crew will first contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property. Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.
Public Works Director Justin Noll of Atchison County, explained the replacements are part of the KDOT off-system bridge replacement 80/20 cost-share program that the county was selected for in 2019. The Bridge 11.9-F.3, is located about 1.7 miles south and 1.9 miles east of Effingham. The permitting and design was done by Schwab Eaton. KDOT awarded the construction contract to the Hesston-based King Construction Company for $362,135. March 2021 is the late start date cited in the KDOT bid specifications, Noll said.
KDOT and Schwab Eaton’s on-site construction engineer have indicated King Construction has already begun mobilization to the bridge site, Noll said. He conveyed his expectation that the construction will begin soon. The terms of the contract are for 90 working days with a 20-day cleanup period.
