The bridge spanning Deer Creek along 314th Road about 3.5 miles north of Atchison is one of the 33 local and off-system selected bridge projects to receive a piece of the $40.5 million worth of funding from revenue generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the selected projects for the funding on Dec. 13 at the Pottawatomie County Law Enforcement Center in Westmoreland not far from one of the selected bridge projects, according to a press release from Kansas Office of the Governor.
The maximum funds awarded to Atchison County for the project is more than $1 million, the breakdown is as follows; Kansas Department of Transportation will pay up to a maximum of $930,000 and fund $90,000 for current bridge removal. In turn the county is required to pay a 15 percent match -- $127,313.
Funding for the Deer Creek bridge project selected will be from the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program that increased from $5 million annually to $20 million or Kansas' Fiscal Year 2023. The 11 selected bridges in the program will allow replacements of 10 deficient bridges and permanently remove seven deficient bridges from local systems, according to the press release. Atchison County's selected project was one of 114 applications received with a combined total of more than $126 million requested for applicants.
“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Most ag loads start in a field, are placed in a truck, and have to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line. Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”
Superintendent Joe Snyder, of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department advised county commissioners about the funding awarded later in the day. Snyder said it will replace what is listed on the county road system as Bridge No. 290.
"We will move forward as we can," Snyder told commissioners.
The KDOT bridge improvement programs include approximately $137.5 million in BIL funds over the next five years.
Top Videos
The Off-System Bridge Program has been expanded from $8 million in annual funding to $20.5 million. Twenty-two projects – with awarded funds ranging from $460,000 to $1.4 million – were selected for Federal Fiscal Year 2024. In total for this round, KDOT received 99 OSB applications requesting $83.8 million.
Both the OSB and KLBIP have similar-yet-different bridge eligibility requirements targeted for city and county bridges not on the state highway system and in need of replacement or repair. Funds for both programs are awarded through an application process and, in most cases, require a local contribution. KDOT uses selection criteria that include bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads, and past project history.
There are approximately 19,300 bridges on Kansas’ local road systems. About 26 percent – or 5,000 – of those bridges are in poor condition or unable to meet today’s weight and vehicle requirements.
To read more about the selected KDOT bridge projects see a state map of their respective locations log on to Kansas-local-bridge-and-off-system-FY23.pdf.
Concerning some other recent County Road and Bridge Department news:
> Commissioners unanimously approved a bid from Vance Brothers to purchase about 120,000 gallons of CRS-!HP oil for $2.89 a gallon.
> Commissioners unanimously approved a purchase order in the amount of $17,145 to G.W. Van Keppel Company for repairs to a 32-21 Volvo PT125 Roller to repairs.
> Commissioners approved a purchase order in the amount of $31,375 to McAfee Henderson Solutions, for engineering services related to culverts along 310th and Ottawa Roads Phase 2 for engineering, design and permit; and for Phase 3 that relates to easement acquisition and related legal work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.