Gov. Laura Kelly

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announces funding for the Deer Creek bridge in Atchison County and other bridge projects throughout the state at an event in Westmoreland.  

 Photo courtesy from Office of the Governor

The bridge spanning Deer Creek along 314th Road about 3.5 miles north of Atchison is one of the 33 local and off-system selected bridge projects to receive a piece of the $40.5 million worth of funding from revenue generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.  

Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the selected projects for the funding on Dec. 13 at the Pottawatomie County Law Enforcement Center in Westmoreland not far from one of the selected bridge projects, according to a press release from Kansas Office of the Governor. 

