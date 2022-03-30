Make a difference in your community and help the environment at the same time – join the Adopt-A-Highway program in Kansas.
Litter is unsightly and unsafe, and it has a negative impact on both residents and visitors to Kansas. But every section of highway right of way cleaned by participating groups adds up to many miles of nice-looking roadsides for everyone to enjoy. This helps to raise awareness on the negative effects of pollution and the positive aspects of a clean community.
Groups are asked to sign a two-year agreement with the program, and there is no cost to the group. The Kansas Department of Transportation, which sponsors the program, provides each group safety training, trash bags and orange vests. Groups have clean-ups three times a year at their convenience and are recognized for their efforts with signs marking their sections of highway.
Adopt-A-Highway groups are gearing up for the annual Clean Up Kansas Campaign, which takes place during the month of April. All Adopt-A-Highway groups are encouraged but not required to participate in the statewide event.
Any non-profit group that does not discriminate upon the basis of race, religion or gender can join. Members must be at least 11 years old and have adequate adult supervision. For more information, contact the KDOT office in your area.
To adopt a section of highway, ask for the Adopt-A-Highway coordinator in the KDOT office located closest to you for Northeast Kansas; contact the Topeka office at 785-296-2291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.