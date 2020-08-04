TOPEKA -- The Kansas Department of Transportation will resurface a stretch of U.S. 159 north of Nortonville to Effiingham in Atchison County from Wednesday, Aug. 6, through Tuesday, Aug. 18, weather permitting.
Traffic will be directed through the work zone by a pilot car during weekday daylight hours and possibly some Saturdays. Motorists should expect delays and use an alternative route, if possible. The project will consist of a 2-inch mill and 1.5- inch asphalt overlay.
Herzog Contracting Corp of St. Joseph, MO is the contractor of the $1 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to http://spamaway.npgco.com/canit/urlproxy.php?_q=aHR0cDovL3d3dy5rYW5kcml2ZS5vcmc%3D&_s=Z2xvYmVAbnBnY28uY29t&_c=d78aaa14&_r=YmFzZQ%3D%3D or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
