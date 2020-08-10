TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Transportation is requesting motorists in Effingham do not park on the south side of Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the north side of Main Street on Thursday, Aug. 13, as crews resurface the lanes on U.S. 159.
The paving is part of the resurfacing project currently underway on U.S. 159 north of Nortonville to Effingham in Atchison County. Crews will begin paving the southbound lane and then move to the northbound lane. Drivers should expect delays and add extra travel time to their commute.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to http://spamaway.npgco.com/canit/urlproxy.php?_q=aHR0cDovL3d3dy5rYW5kcml2ZS5vcmc%3D&_s=Z2xvYmVAbnBnY28uY29t&_c=d78aaa14&_r=YmFzZQ%3D%3D or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
