The city of Atchison has submitted a KDOT Aviation Grant Application every year since 2016. In recent years awards included fuel facility upgrade, runway/taxilaneslurry seal, Spatz Hangarapron replacement, primary apron expansion design and construction, and local match assistance for federal grants for the new runway project.
For several years, the Airport Advisory Board has strongly recommended the installation of an automated gate to restrict vehicular access onto the airfield. The gate would replace the manual gates located at the Northeast corner of the museum/terminal hangar.
At this point, the staff is awaiting confirmation from KDOT on which category the gate improvement falls under and an update installation quote from the contractor. Based on past pricing, staffestimatethe total project cost to be $28,000 to $34,000. Depending on which category it qualifies for, the local match is estimated to be $4,200 to $17,000. The grant submission deadline is September 30. Any subsequent funding award and/or contract will be presented to the city commission for authorization.
The Airport Advisory Board has voted to recommend this grant application and the city commission voted to submit the grant applicationat Monday’s commission meeting.
