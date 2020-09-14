TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Transportation recently announced approved bids for some state highway construction and maintenance projects that might affect area residents.
The bid letting was Aug. 19. Some of the bids include projects that have been bundled based on the proximity and the type of work.
Drivers in Leavenworth might want to be aware of project 92-52 KA-5619-01 – K-92, bridge #026 spanning the Missouri River located east of Union Pacific Railroad and East Dakota Street. The bridge replacement project was awarded to Kansas City, Missouri-based Clarkson Construction Company at a cost of $414,911.
As part of a statewide project, various locations in Atchison, Jefferson, Jackson and Leavenworth counties will undergo some milling work. There are 11 counties located within KDOT’s District One -- Northeast District that included in the project that was awarded to Topeka-based Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. for $27,515.
KDOT also made note that on July 22, a letting was approved for Atchison County project - 3 C-4959_01 bridge replacement for a 0.1 mile span over a tributary of Stranger Creek located 1.7 miles south and 1.9 miles east of Effingham. The project was awarded to Hesston-based King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.