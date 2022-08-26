TOPEKA -- The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
> Doniphan ‑ 36‑22 KA‑6588‑01 ‑ U.S. 36, from the 4-lane/4-lane divide east to the Kansas/Missouri state line, overlay, 4.3 miles, Herzog Contracting Corp., Saint Joseph, Missouri, $7,549,734.30.
> Statewide ‑ 9‑106 KA‑6680‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the Nemaha/Jackson county line east to the U.S. 75/K‑9 junction, and from the south Corning city limits east to the Nemaha/Jackson county line, sealing, 17.4 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kansas, $2,289,515.57.
> Statewide – 5-106 KA‑6683‑01 ‑ K‑5, from the Wyandotte/Leavenworth county line north to the U.S. 73/K‑5 junction, and from the north I‑435/K‑5 junction north to the Wyandotte/Leavenworth county line, milling and overlay, 10.1 miles, Superior Bowen Asphalt Company LLC, Kansas City, Missouri, $2,718,802.63.
The following project was approved from the July 20, 2022, letting.
> Atchison ‑ 3 C‑5110‑01 – Bridge over Stranger Creek, located 1.3 miles north and 0.5 mile east of Cummings, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Kansas, $734,878.04.
