The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Jan. 19, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
Some projects have been approved for the area in neighboring counties.
District One — Northeast
> Brown: 36 7 KA 6391 01 U.S. 36, from the Brown/Nemaha county line east to 1.7 miles west of the west city limits of Hiawatha, recycle and overlay, 12.0 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, $1,455,797.33.
> Jefferson: 192 44 KA 6235 01 K 192, from the K 192/U.S. 59 junction east to the Jefferson/Leavenworth county line, milling and overlay, 7.7 miles, Herzog Contracting Corp., Saint Joseph, Missouri, $1,153,555.50.
> Jefferson: 4 44 KA 6315 01 K 4, from the K 92/K 4 junction north to the U.S. 59/K 4 junction, milling and overlay, 18.3 miles, Herzog Contracting Corp., Saint Joseph, Missouri, $4,465,205.98.
> Jefferson: 59 44 KA 6338 01 U.S. 59, from the K 4/U.S. 59 junction to the Jefferson /Atchison county line, milling and overlay, 0.5 mile, Herzog Contracting Corp., Saint Joseph, Missouri, $305,379.39.
> Leavenworth: 192 52 KA 6238 01 K 192, from the Jefferson/Leavenworth county line east to the U.S. 73/K 192 junction, milling and overlay, 8.5 miles, Herzog Contracting Corp., Saint Joseph, Missouri, $1,460,291.24.
