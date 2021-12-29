The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 15, 2021, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
A few of these projects will be impacting our neighboring Northeast Kansas counties of Brown and Doniphan.
In Brown County, Project 75-KA-5284-01, a 2.1-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 75, improvement from 260th Street north to 300 feet north of Kansas Highway 246/280th Street in Sabetha for an intersection improvement. Bid awarded to Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph, Missouri for more than $5.4 million dollars.
There will be two different projects in Doniphan County. Project – 36-22KA-6336-01 is a 6.1- stretch of recycle and overlay project along U.S. 36 Highway from 1.4 miles east of the U.S. 36 /Kansas 136 Highway junction to the north city limits of Wathena. The Towanda-based Dustrol Inc. was awarded the contract with their bid of $768,205.
Project – 120-22 KA-6337-01 – is an 8.9 mile stretch of milling and overlay from the Kansas Highway 120/Kansas Highway 20 junction to the south city limits of Highland. The contract bid of less than $1.4 million was awarded to Herzog.
Other Northeast Kansas projects include:
Johnson 7 46 KA 5933 01 K 7, from Harold Street in Olathe north to the K 10/K 7 junction, overlay, 2.7 miles, Superior Bowen Asphalt Company LLC, Kansas City, Missouri, $4,729,867.13.
Osage 35 70 KA 6075 01 I 35, from the Rock Creek Bridge located 4.8 miles south of the Osage/Franklin county line north to the Osage/Franklin county line, overlay, 4.8 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $5,621,970.68.
Osage 35 70 KA 6126 01 I 35, bridge #010 over Rock Creek located 0.6 mile east of the east K 31/I 35 junction, bridge repair, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $86,227.06.
Nemaha 187 66 KA 3875 01 K 187, bridge #029 over Weyer Creek located 2.8 miles north of the K 187/K 9 junction, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Co., Inc., Salina, Kansas, $942,370.57.
Nemaha 187 66 KA 3876 01 K 187, bridge #032 over the Fisher Creek Drainage located 5.5 miles north of the K 187/K 9 junction, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Co., Inc., Salina, Kansas, $1,418,591.34.
Wabaunsee 31 99 KA 6316 01 K 31, from the K 31/K 99 junction to the Wabaunsee/Osage county line, milling and overlay, 10.1 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $1,460,270.59.
Wabaunsee 195 99 KA 6339 01 K 195, from the K 31/K 195 junction to the south city limits of Harveyville, milling and overlay, 0.4 mile, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $86,119.58.
