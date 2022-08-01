TROY -- As of Aug. 1, the Doniphan County Health Department/ Home Health will turn over all investigating of positive COVID-19 cases to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment.
If you test positive for COVID-19, KDHE will call you and ask you if you "work, attend or reside in any K-12 schools, day camps, daycares, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and/or group living settings?"
