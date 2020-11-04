TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Effingham. This advisory, not related to Covid-19, was issued earlier in the week because of a loss of pressure in the system due to a line break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. It has been determined that the line break did not cause a loss of pressure to the system.
KDHE rescinded the boil advisory Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory. For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.
For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.