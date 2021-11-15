TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisories for the Atchison County Rural Water District 5C, located in Atchison County, and some of its customers. The advisories were not related to Covid-19.
KDHE had also issued boil water advisories for the City of Lancaster, located in Atchison County; and Doniphan County Rural Water District 3.
The advisory took effect on Sunday, Nov. 14 and remained in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination was resolved. KDHE issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:
