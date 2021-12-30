TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Revenue urge Kansans to be alert for text messages that claim to represent KDHE and KDOR. These unsolicited messages may be phishing scams, and people should delete and not open the links or respond to such texts.
The text messages have the following message:
Kansas Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation Validate your details below
Department of Health | State of Kansas
State agencies will not send unsolicited text messages requesting vaccination status, social security number or other sensitive information. Additionally, all KDHE and KDOR websites end with a .gov suffix. Websites with endings such as .com or .org are not legitimate, and Kansans should not click them.
People can report scam text messages in three ways:
• Report it on the messaging app you use. Look for the option to report junk or spam.
• Copy the message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM).
• Report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.