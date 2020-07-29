MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is excited to announce they are now accepting nominations for the first ever Kansas Agriculture Heroes Program. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses have performed essential functions to keep food on the tables of people worldwide. KDA established this program as a way to recognize those in the agriculture industry who went above and beyond to serve others and better their community when it was needed most.
KDA encourages Kansans to nominate any individual, family, or business in Kansas agriculture which you feel provided a notable contribution to the agriculture industry or their community as a whole this year. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 10. The nomination instructions can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/AgHeroes.
KDA leadership will review each nomination and will recognize a select number of agriculture heroes virtually during the Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth webinar on August 20. The recognition ceremony will be recorded and posted online at a later date.
For questions about the Kansas Agricultural Heroes Program nomination process, please contact Brittney Grother at (785) 564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.