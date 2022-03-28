BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has canceled an endangered persons advisory issued Monday after the missing 16-year-old Hiawatha girl was located and safely returned home.
The KBI canceled the advisory late in the after noon for Tia Howard after the Brown County Sheriff's Office reported she was located in Rulo, Nebraska and was on her way home.
KBI initially requested the public’s help to locate Howard after it was suspected she had run away. Prior to the advisory Howard had not been seen since about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at her home in rural Hiawatha. The Brown County authorities became concerned for her welfare after is was reported she left in an unknown vehicle near 260th Road and Linden in Hiawatha.
