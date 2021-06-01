For more than 30 years, citizen advisors have been a vital voice for water resource issues in Kansas. The Kansas Water Office is currently accepting applications from those who would like to participate as a member of one of the 14 Regional Advisory Committees, which are established by the Kansas Water Authority.
These committees play a key role in advising the KWA on implementation of each region’s water supply priorities as part of the state water planning process in Kansas. In conjunction with this process, RAC members provide input and advice to the KWA on identified regional and statewide water resource-related goals and action plans developed in support of state water plan implementation.
In addition, members help identify and provide input on other emerging water resource related issues and concerns. They serve as important local links to the public in their regions through interactions with various groups and individuals as well as communicate information on concerns and issues to citizens in their respective regions. The KWA, through the committee selection process, works to establish RACs which represent diverse groups of water users and interests within regions are represented.
Kansans can have a definite lasting impact on the future of water resources through RAC membership. Interested persons can apply at at www.kwo.ks.gov. The application deadline is June 15, 2021.
